NEW DELHI >> With no drugs approved for the new coronavirus, some people turn to alternative medicines, often with government-sponsored drugs.

This is most evident in India and China, populated countries with a deep history and tradition of touting these treatments, and where there’s sometimes limited access to conventional medicines.

In India, where a shutdown of its 1.3 million residents is underway, the government has faced criticism after claiming some treatments would help prevent infections. In China, where the pandemic began, officials claimed summer that traditional medicine was key to fighting the virus. In Venezuela, where the health care system is severely damaged, President Nicolas Maduro went for a herbal tea.

The World Health Organization has advised you against taking “traditional herbs” on its website. He later acknowledged that some were turning to alternative medicine “to relieve some of the milder symptoms of COVID-19,” spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said.

Dr. Mike Ryan, chief of Emergency for WHO, welcomed rigorous studies of alternative treatments “like we would in any drug.” He said many studies are underway in China, many testing traditional therapies.

“It’s up to the claimant to prove it,” said Dr. Stephen Barrett, a retired psychiatrist who runs Quackwatch, a website about proven medical therapy.

Thursday, the U.S. National Institutes of Health warned against alternative medicines – including certain herbal and small therapies – to treat or prevent COVID-19, saying there was no evidence to work with some dangerous cases.

Here’s a closer look at the claims:

INDIA

India is adhering to Ayurveda, a Hindu medicine system that revolves around herbal medicines and dietary restrictions.

As the epidemic spread outside China earlier this year, India’s health arm promoting alternative medicines prompted remedies to “strengthen the immune system,” according to an online post by AYUSH Ministry.

Critics pushed the government to clarify that these remedies were not a cure. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended India’s closing door and urged citizens to “follow the instructions given by AYUSH ministry to improve immunity.”

The government also recommends a single dose of a homeopathic drug, according to Anu Kapoor, who heads a government-run homeopathic hospital in New Delhi.

But this has not been shown to work, Dr. Anant Bhan, a public health specialist. “The same standards should apply. Especially for times like this,” he said.

The Indian government’s push for alternative treatment for COVID-19, combined with bizarre claims by elected representatives of the Bhartiya Janta Party’s decision that cow urine or manure could offer healing, has also resulted in misinformation.

Last month, Modi spoke to alternative medical professionals about the need to counter summer claims of COVID-19 healing. The AYUSH minister later ordered all states to “stop and prevent advertising and advertising” in their promised recovery.

CHINA

The Chinese government has claimed that combining herbal medicine with conventional medicine has helped the country deal with the epidemic.

Last month, the National Health Commission of China issued a document on treating COVID-19 patients that included several herbal medicines claimed to relieve symptoms such as weakness and fever.

For infected patients, she prescribes, among other remedies, a “soup for cleaning and detoxifying the lungs” and recommends a case-by-case evaluation.

Chinese authorities and state-led media are touting treating patients with alternative medicines on healthcare workers exposed to the virus.

But some reports published in major medical journals of large numbers of patients treated in China make no mention of alternative medicine. Instead, they noticed that the treatment compromised established methods such as respiratory support, medications that help prevent additional infections such as bacterial pneumonia, and other widely accepted therapies.

Zhong Nanshan, an epidemiologist who advised the government, said earlier this year that he was testing Chinese herbal medicine.

Some of these practices have been around for centuries. But with little or no scientific evidence that they work against COVID-19, attempts have been made to frame it as a cultural issue and not a scientific one.

Promoting treatment “without a good scientific basis” has been worrying, said Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Some of these preparations can be toxic, harm the liver or interfere with other drugs, and “you need to do the hard work” to prove them safe, he said.