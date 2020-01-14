Some PG&E customers are victims of phone scams to request payment of invoices

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – It’s a call no one wants to receive, scammers preying on victims in the hope of getting money quickly.

PG&E says there have been an increasing number of scammers threatening customers, like Lara Contreras, that if they don’t pay, their electricity will be cut.

“They called me from a PG&E phone number,” said Contreras.

Contreras says that the call she received started as an automated message.

“They said your PG&E service would be interrupted if you don’t press one of them and don’t speak to an agent,” said Contreras. “It scared me.”

She said that the appellant asked for her address and that they knew how much she owed in her next bill.

However, it was their next request that made him realize that something was wrong.

“Bring money to Walmart; I knew it was a scam and I hung up instantly,” said Contreras.

PG&E says they see twice as many fraudulent customer calls and that these criminals get a customer’s name and account number to appear to be authentic.

Recently, they asked customers to send gift cards.

“Once a customer has obtained the car and given the number to the scammer, it is almost impossible to recover the money,” said Denny Boyles, a spokesperson for PG&E.

Officials at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office receive calls to different types of scams every day.

They say that if a call seems suspicious, ask the caller questions about their identity or call the company.

“Tell them,” hang on, “and call the real company and investigate,” said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s office.

Contreras says she is still receiving scams and continues to report them in the hope that the criminals will stop calling.

