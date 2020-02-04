Some showers Tuesday, some strong storms in the mix Wednesday

Gray and unexplained weather is forecast until Thursday. When the sun returns, the temperatures also become cooler.

THE FORECAST:

Today and tonight: A cold front will settle in the Midwest on Tuesday. With a saturated atmosphere in front of it, the surroundings can count on thick clouds and occasional showers. The day will not be a washout. The best time to take a shower is in the morning. As the south wind continues to blow before the front arrives, the high temperatures will return to the mid-1970s. Overnight, showers remain isolated from lows in the mid-1960s.

Next: A cold front will slowly push into the area on Wednesday. Due to a later arrival, the atmosphere can warm up and provide more fuel for thunderstorms. This energy is sufficient to represent a 2/5 “low risk” for bad weather on Wednesday. The main danger of strong thunderstorms will be gusty wind. Second, the slow movement of the cold front could lead to inadequate drainage floods. Finally, an isolated tornado is possible. High-resolution models indicate that most activities take place later in the afternoon and into the night. The cold front will barely reach the Mississippi-Alabama border by Thursday, so clouds and showers will stop. In addition, thermometers crash beyond the limit, with afternoon readings from the 50s and 40s, followed by nighttime temperatures in the upper 30s. Although there may be some clouds or light showers, calm weather is generally expected from Friday to Monday.

THE EXPLANATION:

A deep low over the western United States will create a cold front in the Midwest. This system will improve the flow from south to southwest across the Mid-Mississippi River Valley on Tuesday. Therefore, above-average temperatures and an advancement of moisture into the atmosphere persist. As a result, cloudy skies and spotty, light showers are possible on Tuesday. When the trough and cold front move closer to the surrounding area on Wednesday, there is enough buoyancy to act on the unusual heat and moisture and generate thunderstorms. The winds in the atmosphere increase, but remain largely unidirectional, which means that some storms can cause harmful winds and the risk of tornadoes is less, but not zero. For this reason, the Storm Prediction Center has exposed the entire area to a 2/5 risk of severe weather.

The cold front creeps eastward Wednesday through Thursday, and the trailing upper trough and a disturbance that spreads across the area will create another round of moderate rain. This can continue until Thursday. Rain, low clouds and falling temperatures make for an uncomfortable day. Morning thermometers in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s will end in the late 40’s in the late afternoon. Friday is dry and sunny. Forecast models indicate that a weak cold front will race through the area late Saturday. This can lead to brief clouds or even light showers, but has no major impact.

– Josh

