For a year, Chloe Alpert had a good reason to spend a lot of time (and money) in coffee shops.

Medinas Health’s CEO spends most of the year in a cafeteria every Sunday from noon to 6 pm (with dinner later) to host what he called “Good People Weekends”. The idea was that he would invite people, random and not so random, to come and chat and get a cup of joe. Some days people wouldn’t show up. Some days people will. Alpert found comfort, laughter and, eventually, the co-founders in launching this health care equipment from this ritual.

Alpert shared this story with a group I hosted last night on behalf of Boss Women Collective, an organization focused on empowering women in their early careers. The theme of Tuesday’s rainy night was the future of women in business, and before you talk to another diversity group, the discussion was more than gender. Because diversity does not start and certainly does not stop at gender. We studied the discussion hosted by BWC founder Riana Singh and heard from Alpert of Medinas, as well as a number of investors:

I thought I’d play some of the broad routes from the discussion to a post for those who couldn’t get into the sold-out event.

To find a good mentor, you must be a good student. If you’re struggling to find a mentor at work, Alpert said, the first step is to be a good student. The people we ask for time, the best mentors of all, are busy people who have no time to get out of their way. You have to be willing to learn, to be available and above all to raise your hand. I thought this point was particularly important for those under-represented in their industries. If you are the only woman in your group, for example, you may have to look to another group for guidance. Or you may need to change your perception of what a perfect mentor looks like and take it as a lesson. One of the best editors I’ve ever worked with is a white guy. It taught me the empathy, sensitivity, and complexity needed to write long-lived stories.

To truly benefit from a network, you must be the best at something. Even though this is Craigslist ads. When Amy Sun was chief marketing coordinator for Uber, she was given the job of posting on Craigslist to hire drivers to work for the then little known platform. As discussed by the Sun last night, he took the opportunity to be the best challenger at work. The Sun said that was the way its name became superior to the mind when others in development or product thought people were hiring or promoting it. For people who are not traditionally integrated into the business community and the tech community, the best way to stand out is to be known as the best at something.

It’s 2020. Ask people for proof that they are serious about diversity. As Jordan Segall told the public, if you are going to get money from an investor, you need to do two things: first, ask for benchmarks (and check) and secondly, ask venture capitalists for investment examples to women – registered companies or partnerships with female partners. If VC stumbles, you know they are not serious about diversity. Another point came from Alpert, who said that before accepting the money, he asks the investor they admire. The answer is quite clear. Here is the due diligence on both sides of the table.

The diversity of thought is also important. As I had teased earlier, we talked about how diversity really transcends gender. Maitree Mervana, the newest member of Acrew Capital, explained that her company is 50/50 for sex and hires generations. This shifts to star meetings for Acrew: Mervana shared how they often let junior partners talk first to help subvert the diversity of thought.

Technical careers don’t stick to the stairs. A common phrase all night was “I never thought I’d be where I am now.” Alpert went to art school, Mervana spent time working in investment banking, and Sun was on project management until Sequoia sent it cold. All speakers pushed participants to think about their careers beyond traditional paths and to be open to unique opportunities. Whitnie Low, vice president of talent and community at First Round Capital, highlighted her role as a creative way to get beyond the investment side. She spends her days with her founders, helping with post-investment resources and creating a community of first-round portfolio companies.

And these are just some of the saucers from the night’s panel. Thanks to everyone who attended. I’m all ears for the types of panels you want to watch so we can continue scratching the surface of this important topic.

The piece Some Concrete Takeaways From (Another) Blackboard for Diversity by Natasha Mascarenhas first appeared on Crunchbase News.