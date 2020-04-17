Some states may reopen “Literally tomorrow”

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that some states could reopen as early as Friday, provided they meet certain requirements.

“They can literally go tomorrow, yes,” Trump told the White House press briefing as he unveiled the new guidelines.

The president said more rural states like Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota have already met the requirements, but said he would allow the states to set their own dates for reopening.

“Each state is very different. They are all pretty. We all love them, but they are very different, “Trump said.

Trump said about 29 states would be “in ball play” ready to reopen, but added that, like New York and New Jersey, they could set their own pace.

New York and the surrounding states have already extended state stops to May 15.

“We will work with them, we will help them, but it is up to the governors,” said Trump.

Anthony Fauci said that reopening each state would not be like a light switch, but a gradual process after passing a “hurdle” of criteria, including testing and tracing of infected people and provision of protective equipment. staff to handle a possible emergence of cases. .

“We have areas of the country that have gone through a terrible ordeal, and others that, fortunately, have accomplished this fairly lightly,” said Fauci.