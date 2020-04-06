Some Swedish Hospitals have Stopped Using Chloroquine to Treat COVID-19 After Reporting Severe Side Effects

Jermaine Hoffman
Hospitals in Sweden have reportedly stopped giving chloroquine to coronavirus patients after reports that the drug caused adverse side effects.

According to the national newspaper Expressen, hospitals in the Västra Götaland region no longer offer antimalarial drugs, with reported side effects including cramps and loss of peripheral vision.

One of the affected patients was Carl Sydenhag, a 40-year-old Stockholm resident. According to Expressen, Sydenhag was prescribed two tablets of chloroquine to be taken daily after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 23.

