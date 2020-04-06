Some Swedish Hospitals have Stopped Using Chloroquine to Treat COVID-19 After Reporting Severe Side Effects

Hospitals in Sweden have reportedly stopped giving chloroquine to coronavirus patients after reports that the drug caused adverse side effects.

According to the national newspaper Expressen, hospitals in the Västra Götaland region no longer offer antimalarial drugs, with reported side effects including cramps and loss of peripheral vision.

One of the affected patients was Carl Sydenhag, a 40-year-old Stockholm resident. According to Expressen, Sydenhag was prescribed two tablets of chloroquine to be taken daily after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 23.

White House Accuses Media of Trying to Create Trump and Fauci ‘Soap Opera’

Read more

But instead of making it feel better, the drug produced unpleasant side effects. As well as cramps and vision loss, Sydenhag experienced a headache that felt like stepping into a “high-voltage factory,” he told the newspaper.

Magnus Gisslén, a professor and chief doctor at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital infection clinic, told the Gothenburg Post that he and others at the clinic gave chloroquine “like everyone else.” But two weeks ago, Sahlgrenska University Hospital had stopped all use of chloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19.

“There are reports of suspected more serious side effects than we thought,” he told the Gothenburg Post on April 1, 2020. “We cannot rule out serious side effects, especially from the heart, and that is a drug that is given a hard dose. In addition, we don’t have strong evidence that chloroquine has an effect on COVID-19. “

There are no specific drugs used to treat new coronaviruses but many have pointed to anti-malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as competitors.

President Donald Trump touted the use of hydroxychloroquine in particular, claiming “very encouraging initial results” and announcing on Sunday the federal government had stockpiled 29 million chloroquine hydroxy pills for the treatment of COVID-19. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of antimalarial drugs last month.

Medical staff showed on February 26, 2020 at the IHU Mediterranee Infection Institute in Marseille, the Nivaquine package, tablets containing chloroquine and Plaqueril, tablets containing hydroxychloroquine. Medics at several Swedish hospitals have stopped prescribing antimalarial treatment for COVID-19 after reports of adverse reactions.

GERARD JULIEN / AFP / Getty

This is despite the fact that drugs have achieved mixed results in scientific studies. One study suggests it does not provide additional benefits for patients who have received treatment and are being treated with antiviral drugs.

Another of the researchers in France who has been widely cited by those who support the use of chloroquine and hydroxy chloroquine found this drug dramatically reduced viral load in COVID-19 patients. However, it has been criticized for its poor design, The Financial Times reported.

A paper published last week went even further, arguing its claim and found no clear antiviral evidence or clinical benefit from using hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to treat COVID-19.

Speaking on CBS ‘Face the Nation, Dr. Anthony Fauci said “the data is really only suggestive” when it comes to the benefits of using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

“There are some cases that show that there might be effects and there are other cases that show there are no effects. So I think in terms of science, I don’t think we can say it works.”

The infographics below from Statista show the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US on April 6, 2020 at 3:00 in the morning.

COVID-19 spreads in the US

Statista

Center for Disease Control and Prevention Advice on the Use of Face Coverings to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face covers in public where social distance measures are difficult to maintain.

A simple face cloth can help slow the spread of the virus by those who are infected and by those who have no symptoms.

Face cloth can be made from household items. Guides offered by CDC. (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html)

Cloth face covers should be washed regularly. Washing machine is enough.

Lift the face mask safely without touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and wash your hands immediately after removing the cover.

Suggestions of the World Health Organization to avoid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)

Cleanliness advice

Clean hands as often as possible with soap and water, or rub alcohol-based hands.

Wash your hands after coughing or sneezing; when treating sick people; before, during and after food preparation; before eating; after using the toilet; when hands look dirty; and after handling animals or waste.

Maintain a distance of at least 1 meter (3 feet) from anyone who coughs or sneezes.

Avoid touching your hands, nose, and mouth. Don’t spit in public.

Cover your mouth and nose with tissue or elbows that bend when you cough or sneeze. Discard the tissue immediately and clean your hands.

Medical advice

Avoid close contact with other people if you have symptoms.

Stay home if you feel unwell, even with mild symptoms such as headaches and colds, to avoid the possibility of spreading the disease to medical facilities and other people.

If you experience serious symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) seek medical attention early and contact your local health authority first.

Record any recent contact with others and travel details to give to authorities who can track and prevent the spread of disease.

Stay abreast of developments in COVID-19 issued by health authorities and follow their guidelines.

Use of masks and gloves