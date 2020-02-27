some-tampa-streets-reopen-after-csx-‘rogue’-railroad-repairs

TAMPA (WFLA) – Some streets in Tampa are starting to reopen following Wednesday’s traffic nightmare that the city says was caused by CSX “going rogue” and completing maintenance work on several railroad crossings.

The City of Tampa has released an update on which streets will be open following the road closures.

The following streets are open:

W Euclid Avenue between S Gunlock Avenue and S Lynwood Avenue

W El Prado Boulevard between S Concordia Avenue and W Drexel Avenue

W Bay to Bay Blvd between S MacDill Avenue and S Ysabella Avenue

N 20th Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue

W Iowa Avenue S Manhattan Avenue and S Coolidge Avenue

W Oklahoma Avenue between S Manhattan Avenue and S Lois Avenue

W Prescott Street between S West Shore Boulevard and Fitzgerald Street

W McCoy Street between S West Shore Boulevard and S Trask Street

The following streets are expected to reopen by midnight tonight.

W Swann Avenue between S Fremont Avenue and W Packwood Avenue

W Cleveland Street from S Willow Avenue to S Dakota Avenue

W Platt Street from S Dakota Avenue to S Willow Avenue

N 18th Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue

N Nebraska Avenue between E Cass Street and E Twiggs

N 19th Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue

N 26th Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue

The following streets are expected to reopen by 4: 00 PM on Friday, February 28.

W Pearl Avenue between S Lois Avenue and S Clark Avenue

W Mississippi Avenue between S Georgia Avenue and S Carolina Avenue

W Watrous Avenue between S Moody Avenue and S Howard Avenue

W Morrison Avenue between S Howard Avenue and S Albany Avenue

Drivers are advised to allow for extra travel time and travel through the area with caution. Barricades and signs will be located to assist with traffic flow.

CSX provided the following statement to 8 On Your Side Wednesday evening:

“As part of the company’s critical infrastructure maintenance program, CSX is conducting repairs on highway-rail grade crossings throughout Tampa. CSX has closely coordinated the closures with the city and we expect to reopen the Euclid Avenue, El Prado and Bay to Bay crossing (Thursday) morning, barring any weather delays or other unexpected issues. CSX apologizes to residents who may be impacted by this and we appreciate the public’s patience while we complete this important work, which is critical to ensuring the safety of motorists using these crossings and to maintaining a safe, reliable freight rail network.”