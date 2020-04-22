Some United States are planning “risky” reopenings, but appear to have White House support

A handful of mostly southern U.S. states will begin easing economic restrictions this week amid a still virulent pandemic, providing a live fire test if the country’s communities can begin to reopen without triggering a wave that could force them. to close again.

Republican governors of Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio all announced on Monday that they would start to cut the sidewalks from trade and social activity aimed at stopping the coronavirus epidemic in the next two weeks. The Democratic governor of Colorado said Tuesday that he will open retail stores on May 1st.

Georgia was the hardest hit by these states, with 19,000 cases and nearly 800 deaths, including a dense cluster in a rural area in the southwest of the state.

In the midst of a national debate on how to fight the virus while mitigating the profound economic balance, these moves are the first to test the boundaries of resuming “normal” life, although none of the states have met the basic White House guidelines revealed last week two weeks of declining cases before a state has to reopen.

Republican President Donald Trump, who has been eager to end a blockade that has crushed the U.S. economy in an election year, tweeted his apparent support for governors Wednesday morning who are loosening guidelines for the physical expulsion that had closed commercial activities and limited residents to their homes.

“States are returning safely. Our country is starting to OPEN FOR BUSINESS again,” he tweeted, although it is still unclear how secure it will be.

On Tuesday a mural of a female worker is seen through a fence in Chicago. (Shannon Stapleton / Reuters)

The decision to ease the restrictions has placed some entrepreneurs and others eager to restart the economy against a wary public and health officials who warn of a potential recovery of the cases.

“It’s a matter of concern, this whole idea of ​​openness. It’s based on unscientific parameters,” said Dr. Boris Lushniak, principal of the University of Maryland School of Public Health, in an interview.

A Reuters / Ipsos opinion poll showed that the majority of Americans believed that house orders should remain in effect until public health officials determine that lifting them is safe, despite damage to the U.S. economy. It is a finding in line with most other surveys on the same topic, despite significant media coverage in the United States for a smattering of protests against orders to stay home, most of which are numbered in a few hundred.

“Unprecedented Burden on Civil Liberties”: Barr

Deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, reach 45,150 across the country as cases have risen to over 810,000, according to a Reuters count.

Tensions between Trump and local officials have increased over the role of the United States government in increasing the tests – which according to infectious disease experts is the key to enabling a safe reopening – and his declared sympathy for the protesters who feel pain cheap.

LOOK ‘Give me freedom or give me death’:

Thousands of people frustrated by the ongoing COVID-19 blockade protested in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Tuesday. 02:02

The president’s sentiment was apparently picked up on Tuesday by U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

“These are unprecedented burdens on civil liberties at the moment. You know, the idea that you have to stay indoors is disturbingly close to house arrest,” Barr told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

“We haven’t adopted them as the complete way to deal with this disease,” he said.

Barr added that the Justice Department is carefully examining the various residence orders at home.

“And if we think one goes too far, we initially try to convince the governors to back them up or fix them,” Barr said, without specifying which states they deemed suitable for that description.

Testing a “huge undertaking”: Cuomo

Experts say the United States, with a population of around 330 million people, should test three million per week to get a precise idea of ​​the extent of the virus. States have tested only a third of that number in the past seven days, according to the COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer organization launched from the Atlantic.

“We need to do more tests before making any public health decisions,” said Lushniak.

There is a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than what we just went through. – CDC Director Robert Redfield

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo emerged from a meeting with Trump in the White House on Tuesday and said the president agreed to help his state get the chemical reagents and other supplies needed to double test capacity.

The governor said that New York will try to double the number of people it tests every day – including diagnostic and antibody tests – to 40,000, characterizing the task as a “huge undertaking” that would take weeks.

Although states advance with reopening plans, the director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that a second wave of coronavirus could be worse if it coincides with the start of the seasonal flu season.

“There is a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than what we just went through,” CDC director Robert Redfield said in an interview with the Washington Post published Tuesday.

The former FDA chief questions Georgia’s plan

Brian Kemp, Republican governor of Georgia, said his plan to reopen balances public health with the need to reignite the state’s economy, saying that the physical expulsion rules would remain in effect. The order replaces any city or region it has in place, he said Tuesday.

Employee Erika Patronas, left, officiates the wedding ceremony of Natasha and Michael Davis on Tuesday at the Honda Center parking lot in Anaheim, California. It is one of the many governmental functions that take place with physical spacing techniques, which private companies will face with at some point. (Apu Gomes / AFP via Getty Images)

“Don’t go out,” said Democratic Mayor of Savannah Van Johnson during a press conference with residents of eastern Georgia. “People won’t come here if they think our businesses are unsafe.”

Kemp said it would allow a wide range of companies, from barbers to tattoo parlors, to reopen on Friday based on enhanced hygiene, distance between employees and use of masks.

“Gyms, beauty salons, bowling alleys, hairdressers, tattoo parlors – they seem to have picked up a list of the riskiest businesses and decided to open them first,” Scott Gottlieb, former Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said at CNBC on Tuesday.

Cinemas, restaurants and private clubs will open on Monday in Georgia, with some restrictions.