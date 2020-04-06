Some users who experience a system crash on macOS 10.15.4, especially with large file transfers

A significant number of Mac users crash regularly after upgrading to macOS Catalina 10.15.4 released a few minutes ago.

The crashing problem seems to be most significant when users try to transfer large files. In a forum post, SoftRAID described an error in the issue and stated that it was working with Apple engineers to fix or fix macOS 10.15.5.

According to SoftRAID, the problem extends to Apple-formatted disks:

There is a serious problem with 10.15.4.

It appears in a variety of situations, even on Apple disks, but is more likely to have a lot of IO threads. We think this is a threaded issue. So, although it affects SoftRAID volumes the most (it is currently difficult to copy more than 30 GB of data at a time), it affects all systems.

In our bug report sent to Apple, we used a method to reproduce the issue ONLY with Apple-formatted discs. Reproduction takes longer, but it is more likely to improve the user base faster.

MacOS 10.15.4 experienced other user crashes after waking the Mac after sleep, affected the kernel panic on the affected systems, and allowed the Apple logo to be restarted.

According to Jeleny Horwitz, after upgrading to MacOS version 10.15.4, connected hard drives may experience continuous rotation and inversion even when the Mac is supposedly asleep, which could lead to drive damage.

We’ve asked Apple for feedback and will provide an update if we hear back.

The MacBook Pro has been experiencing 16 ”random reboot due to kernel panic since I upgraded macOS to 10.15.4. Is there anyone else with similar problems ?! 😩 @AppleSupport

– russanov (@russanov), 4 April 2020

The 16-inch acMacBook Pro‌ has been crashing a lot since I upgraded Catalina to 10.15.4, and whenever my laptop is in sleep mode. Does anyone else face this? pic.twitter.com/hDLu755Tjc

– Abbas Ali (@ajaffarali), 5 April 2020

Anyone else see the Finder, crash and crash with 10.15.4?

– Stephen Hackett (@ismh), 27 March 2020

My MBP has been updated to 10.15.4 and the kernel crashes every time it sleeps. Crazy.

– Hitoshi Harada (@umitanuki), 4 April 2020