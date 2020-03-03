some-voting-equipment-down-in-tulare-county-thanks-to-specialized-troubles,-officers-say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The Tulare County Registrar of Voters Officer has described some voting devices in the county are down owing to software troubles.

Officials stated personnel is doing the job to obtain info from the 50 polling stations in the county to determine how quite a few devices are down.

So far, the registrar’s business office claims 6 equipment are not operable.

Voters at the stations with downed equipment will be given paper ballots so they can vote in the most important.

Polling stations will continue being open up till 8 p.m.

This is a producing tale. Remain with Action Information for updates.