Some ... ... what we lost to the coronavirus

They are our friends, neighbors. Famous people, and just ordinary people. “Sunday Morning” takes a little time to remember just a few of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wallace Ronnie [1960-2020]

The jazz trumpeter, led by Miles Davis, joined the Jazz Messengers of Art Blakey. He has performed on more than 250 recordings, performed with artists such as Chick Korea, Dizzy Gillespie, and Harvey Hancock, and won a Grammy Award for his 1994 album “A Tribute to Miles”.

Wallace Ronnie

Adam Schlesinger [1967-2020]

The Emmy and Grammy Award winning musician and songwriter, his band, Fountains of Wayne, blended sunny harmony, pop, rock and punk with tongue-like humor. Their hits include “Radiation Vibe”, “Stacy’s Mom”, and “Bright Future in Sales”. He has also written songs for the television series “Crazy Former Girlfriend” [“Antidepressants are not a big deal”]. Schlesinger has been nominated for an Academy Award for “That Thing You Do”. He won the Grammy for Best Comedy Album, which co-authored the song for “A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!” [Performed by Stephen Colbert and Elvis Costello].

Bright Future in Sales - Fountains of Wayne

Lorena Borjas [1960-2020]

Activists for transgender rights have helped those suffering from substance abuse, health problems, or sex work. She found a non-profit organization in Queens, New York, and helped the LGBTQ community appear in court and face imprisonment.

Joe Diffie [1958-2020]

Country musicians have five # 1 country hits, including “Home”, “The Devil Dances [In The Empty Pocket]”, “Third Rock From The Sun”, “Pickup Man”, “Larger Than The Beatles” Was recorded. Thirteen studio albums, including two in platinum: “Honky Tongue Attitude” [single “props next to jukebox [if dead]”] and “Third Rock from the Sun”. Diffie, who became the Grand Ole Opry in 1993, shared the Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Merle Haggard, Marty Stuart and others on the song “Same Old Train” in 1998.

Joe Diffie - "Home"

Julie Bennett [1932-2020]

The work of the character actress and voice artist Bennett has been performed on stage, in movies, on radio, on TV [“Burns and Allen”, “Dragnet”], and in manga [“Yogi Bear Show”, “Rocky and Bull Winkle Show”]. Performance at the “. Spider-Man”].

Dr. James T. Goodrich [1946-2020]

A pediatric neurosurgeon once led a team of 40 physicians at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York City with a successful operation to successfully isolate a 13-month-old twin born.

Bucky Pizzarelli [1936-2020]

During his 80-year career, jazz guitarists performed for the president and performed with artists such as Frank Sinatra, Benny Goodman, Tony Bennett, and Rosemary Clooney. He also frequently recorded with his son, singer and guitarist John Pizzarelli.

Bucky Pizzarelli

Hilda Churchill [1911-2020]

Born in a city crew in northwest England, Churchill survived the 1918 flu outbreak and killed his father and sister. The three great-grandmothers were the oldest coronavirus victims in England.

Andrew Jack [1944-2020]

“Eastamp Romith”, “Sherlock Holmes” [Providing voices from Moriarty], “Robin Hood”, “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, and Jack is a frontline coach “Star Wars” of numerous films. A photograph of a camera that appears as a resistance figure’s Karan Emat in two movies, “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi” [pictured].

Andrew Jack in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Alan Merrill [1951-2020]

His band, Arrows singer-songwriter “Ira Block’n Roll” [with Jake Hooker], became a definitive rock anthem when covered by Joan Jet and Blackheart in 1982.

I Love Rock 'N Roll

Ellis Marsalis [1934-2020]

The New Orleans jazz pianist was the patriarch of a family of talented musicians, including their sons Winton, Jason, Del Feillo and Branford Marsalis.

In 2004, Ellis spoke of “Sunday Morning” about the musical tradition and his inherited love for jazz.

The musical heritage of the Marsalis family

