Somehow Madonna told Michael Jackson to “dress up as a girl” under the music video, reports Babyface

It turned out that once Madonna told Michael Jackson that he should “dress like a girl” for a music video.

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, singer, songwriter and producer behind one of the biggest hits by Mariah Carey, Tony Braxton and Boyz II Husband, made the statement during the Battle of the College on Monday (April 20th), in which he saw he goes with his head to Teddy. Riley.

VERZUZ is a new form of entertainment that creates producers, composers and performers in rap live on Instagram Live. The contestants take turns playing a song from a list of 20 from their discography, with fans, friends and colleagues behind them. Later, the winners are Timbaland and Switz Beats.

One of the compositions prepared by Riley was “In the Cabinet” by Jackson. After playing the song during the battle, Babyface recalled a story featuring Madonna and the King of the Band.

Babyface remembered Jackson telling him, “Babyface, can you believe she wants me to dress like a girl?”

Continuing, Babyface said, “He was like, ‘I’ve never done this. “He said, ‘She tried to change everything. It was crazy “… He’s really crazy about it.”

Jackson and Madonna originally had to collaborate on the 1992 album “In the Closet,” which was released on the band’s “Dangerous” album. Jackson asked her if she could write some lyrics inspired by the title.

“I started writing words and getting ideas and stuff, and I gave them something and I didn’t like it,” Madonna told Rolling Stone in 1992. “I think all he wanted was a provocative title, and in the end, he didn’t want the content of the song to … sort of live up to the title.”

Later, the song will be released as a solo recording accompanied by a music video featuring Naomi Campbell.

Talking about the VERZUZ series, Timbaland told NME: “Music is a celebration of our heroes, those who feel a certain way. Given what’s happening in the world, it’s a way to give back. It’s also education, it’s teaching people the music, its creators and where it’s a feeling. ”

Switz Beatz added: “It’s real. It’s educational, interesting and musical. People love music and they love good music. So we wanted to do to celebrate the architects of good music – whether it’s writers, producers, and we’re going to spend it in in many different areas and in many different places. “