Nothing gives my soul as much pleasure as an asshole dog or an asshole cat. My dog, for example, is a total bastard who understands English and therefore does nothing you expect him to do because she can hear you say, “This will make her do a bit of gardening.”

Every now and then a particularly hideous pet comes up for adoption – and the adoption company is just damn honest. Like Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina, who created this absolutely beautiful adoption notification for Perdita, a homeless cat.

Meet Perdita, not for the faint of heart. LIKES: Staring into your soul until you feel like you’re never happy …

Posted by Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc., North Carolina, on Wednesday January 22, 2020

My personal favorite sections:

“LIKES: rigid in your soul until you feel like you’re never happy again.”

“She is single and ready to deal socially awkwardly with a socially awkward person who understands personal space.”

And the best thing is that the animal shelters initially thought that Perdita, the cat, was uncomfortable and therefore behaved like a fuck face. Other than that, the vet was just like, “It turned out she was just an idiot.”

CNN spoke to the Executive Director of Mitchell County Animal Rescue Amber Lowery who said they decided to present Perdita’s terrible personality as a selling point.

“We thought that if we highlighted [their personality] in a humorous way, the person with a personality that suits them can adopt themselves.”

I mean, like I said, there are a lot of people out there who like a psychopathic pet like me! If you are reading this Millie, YOU HAVE THE GODDAMN COMPUTER, I TOLD YOU SO MANY TIMES THAT IT IS NOT FOR DOGS.