Someone Goes To Prison For Logan Paul’s Tiger Cub YouTube Video | logan paul

One of Logan paulThe co-stars of the YouTube videos will be imprisoned.

Back in 2017, Nicholas Perkins appeared in a video where Logan visited his home and interacted with his tiger animal.

Although the animal was not abused or abused in the video, the Los Angeles city attorney Mike Feuer said, “Tigers and other exotic animals are not pets. Keeping these potentially dangerous animals in a residential setting poses a serious risk to the safety of residents. “

According to The Blast, Nicolas was charged with two counts of illegal possession of a tiger, one count of ill-treatment of a tiger and one count of possession of anabolic steroids.

Nicolas plead no contest to a charge of illegal possession of a tiger and was sentenced to 90 days in county jail. He will also be on probation for the next three years and the tiger will have been removed.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HvVXyOj9wl8 [/ integrated]

