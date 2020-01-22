“Someone is killed”: Residents get results after pushing speed limits in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – speed bumps or a child’s life. These were the options that residents of a Polk County neighborhood had suggested.

An affected resident contacted 8 On Your Side to ensure that their voices were heard.

The once quiet Lake Eloise Drive near Winter Haven has seen development and economic growth. With that come more drivers.

Many of them drive well over 30 miles an hour, residents said.

“I call it the checkered flag. If these cars reach my property and I don’t overdo it, they will probably make 60 or 65 miles an hour, ”said Richard Holland, who lives on Lake Eloise Drive.

“Daytona has his Nascar oval. Winter Haven has its drag strip. Namely North Lake Eloise Drive, ”said resident Richard Valens.

Last spring, New York-based Debra Watson brought her concern to the county.

“Twice in the 10 years I’ve lived there have cars crashed into my walls. A young man almost died,” she said.

This driver accelerated more than 65 miles an hour, she said.

Photo courtesy of Debra Watson

Many residents expressed concern that children who run home from the school bus would be hit by a raging vehicle.

“Someone will be killed if it is not done,” said Watson.

So Watson started collecting signatures. A petition eventually met the 80% threshold of owner signatures required to add “traffic calming equipment”.

“With an 85 percentile speed of 63 km / h and an average daily traffic of over 1,800 vehicles per day, Lake Eloise Drive met the traffic calming guidelines for speed and volume,” said Amy Gregory, traffic manager at Roads & Drainage Division, to county commissioners Tuesday.

The County Roads & Drainage Division recommended installing four speed humps on Lake Eloise Drive, which would cost a total of $ 16,000.

The proposal had an opponent at the Board of County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday.

“I just don’t think that’s necessary. Maybe other ways to slow down,” said Jeff Peck, who lives on a nearby street. “My idea is just signage or more police presence.”

The Commissioners unanimously approved the proposal. There is no word on when the speed limits will be installed.

