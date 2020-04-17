“Someone Must Help”: How North Carolina Nurses Volunteer in a Queens Hospital

As misery grows, most people are relieved to see the worst from the safety of the sofa. And 47-year-old Bevin Strickland of High Point, North Carolina, was one of the comforters on the sofa.

But some switches flipped in Bevin. “Yes, that was a kind of switch,” Mr. Bevin said. “You asked me,” Wait, why am I sitting here? “

Bevin, a nurse, had just had a serious case of empathy.

Bevin Strickland and his sons.

Provided by Bevin Strickland

“I could imagine that the nurses were so tired and stressful if I could just go and soften their shifts,” Bevin said.

It was a month ago, and Bevin is currently working at Mount Sinai Queens, the epicenter of the outbreak in New York City.

She cares for the most ill patients in the most harsh conditions.

“I’m not afraid,” said Bevin. “I’m not easily upset by things. I was in a bank robber. I was struck by a gun. I was detained for 15 minutes. He was detained me, And I asked, “Are you in a candid camera?” I wanted him to laugh. He doesn’t want to kill me because I thought he was going to be a human. ”

It was then that I realized that this wasn’t an ordinary hero.

Bevin Strickland.

United

Later, she later learned that she wasn’t technically a volunteer, but she had to get paid for legal reasons. Bevin will costly donate everything he has made to the support staff at Mount Sinai.

And in fact she was able to spend the money. She has a student debt. And she is a single mother with twin 16-year-old boys going home. She asked them before applying.

“She asked us many times, and even after saying yes, she said, ‘Do you really want me?

Why did they say yes?

“This life isn’t just for you, but for others,” Aaron said.

These apples didn’t fall much.

“I believe it is our duty,” said Mr. Bevin. “I think we should be forced to do something when we can.”

There are switches that turn off for some people during dangerous times. Whether it’s a soccer coach, an NFL player who joins the army after September 11th, a nurse standing up from her couch, intervening to stop school shooters, a tragedy whenever anyone else is running away. There are people running towards. .

“Someone must help,” said Bevin. “What if we all say we can’t handle it and we can’t do it? What if everyone says it?”

It certainly isn’t America.

To contact On the Road or submit a story idea, email OnTheRoad@cbsnews.com.

. [TagsToTranslate] queens