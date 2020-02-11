Someone really uses Megan Thee Stallion for a bumblebee profile photo

Texas hip hop artist Megan Thee stallion officially blew up. A new Bumble profile picture has gone viral and shows the southern entertainer as a 19-year-old single woman.

Big Facts: This week, a random Bumble account has appeared online and shows Meg as a teenager in the popular dating app.

Important details: In a recent interview, Rapstar G-Eazy quickly shut down growing Megan Thee Stallion dating rumors.

On Sunday, rapper G-Eazy attended the 28th annual Los Angeles Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards party, where he suppressed the latest romance rumors that linked him to fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. “We’re just friends,” the 30-year-old G-Eazy told reporters. (People)

Wait, there’s more: The refusal came after G-Eazy made headlines for flooding Meg’s body with tons of kisses in a published video.

Before you go: Before his rejection, Meg went to Twitter to rule out the possibility of a romantic orbit.

Lol alright, now you’ve got all your jokes out, but I’m not a fucking G Eazy.

– HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 4, 2020