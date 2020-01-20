Someone whose job it is to take care of cats told us how to choose the best one

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Petbarn to ensure you are well.

For too long, the war between dog lovers and cat lovers has driven a wedge through the animal community. It’s a raging feud of Montague / Capulet proportions, and I say to everyone who indulges, for shame.

I was never allowed to grow a cat because my father, a relentless dog lover, was against this idea. Still, I’m a cat lover. I am the bridge between the factions and I am here to stand up for the cats.

Seriously, there are so many wonderful cats out there looking for their home forever – just go to your local Petbarn adoption center and see for yourself! Especially black cats, which are the least popular apparently They are funny or unhappy (although I personally see that as an incentive – give me a mystical buddy every day).

We’re here to help you figure out how to find the best cat for yourself by asking the right questions at the sanctuary. To do this, we sought the help of the regional clinical director of Greencross Vets, NSW and ACT. DR. Adam Sternberg,

Ready, ready.

So you decided to buy a kitten. Good! Your witch rituals will have additional power! No, I’m just kidding, you’ll have a great new family member. But there are a few things to consider before committing to taking a cat home from the shelter.

According to Dr. Sternberg are the main areas you need to ask to find your match, coat type, temperament and general health. “Be aware that cats are not small dogs and therefore have special health concerns and needs,” he said.

It’s simple – not only have you put a new cat in your life, you’ve also changed your life. It should be a mutually beneficial move.

me in all my relationships, tbh

Let’s take it one by one.

In terms of fur, you want to consider the length of hair your cat should have. This affects the extent to which you need to maintain them. If someone in your household is allergic to cats, consider a hypoallergenic cat. You can get in touch with the cats that can be adopted at the shelter and have a look at their coat. However, ask the team at the rescue center about the specific needs of your coat type.

Temperament includes a few things – what was the cat’s lifestyle so far? Did you live inside or outside? Maybe both? Did their other pets live with them?

If you already have another pet, consider whether it is compatible. If you have a friendly puppy, it may be fine as long as you keep an eye on him during the game. However, if you have birds or fish, make sure that the cat in question doesn’t go hunting every day.

accurate footage of my best mate’s cat scaring the budgie

In fact, a cat has a lot of responsibility – from maintaining its health (“lifelong health examinations are required twice a year”, says Dr. Sternberg) to damaging your furniture (yep, kittens can also be trained).

All cats at Petbarn’s adoption centers have been vaccinated and will undergo a thorough health check before being approved for adoption. Some cats may already have health problems that require special care. As long as you can give them the care they deserve, there’s no reason why they wouldn’t make wonderful pets.

Ultimately, however, when you adopt a cat, you want to find the right size for your individual needs. Ask the team at your local animal stable about the different cats available for adoption and whether they are suitable for you.

And remember, it’s a little bit Harry Potter Situation. Do you know how the wand chooses the wizard? The right cat will get in touch with you.

