Long breath. We seem to be living in the Doctor Strange-level time loop where there is one more rumor about Robert Downey Jr. returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe every few weeks. Is it my own personal problem? Avengers: Not a year after Endgame. Pepper Pot and I both said he could rest now.

The rumor originally came from Well Got the Cover (so take it lightly), noting that the current obstacle to his return is that Donai wants “too much money”. As someone who loved Downey long before Tony Stark’s shocking footwork, I really think it was a silly response, largely because the Marvel Cinematic Universe sat on Donny’s shoulder for more than ten years, if Marvel wanted him badly back, it would pay him.

However, we also said that the anonymous sources told them that anonymous sources told them that Donnie was asking a certain costar, Gwyneth Paltrow, to join him in return, and I found that a bit more credible. I think he would request Paltrow to come back if he did. In fact, Downey talks openly about how Paltron helped shape his view of the journey that took on Talon Stark and the character. In his interview with the off-camera show, RDJ noted that after receiving so much credit for how Tony Stark’s cinematic version was released, the entire team working together on the movie, including Paltrow, truly stated his performance and character:

“Gwyneth Paltrow is coming in. ‘Uh, testosterone fest. What is the reality of this relationship, what can we talk about the truth of the answer? ‘And people have to be like,’ That’s right. Everyone stopped. Listen to him. ‘”

So a lot of it is just raising my hopes (and making me angry, Donnie screaming), the only thing that makes sense to me is that he wants to go back with it, even if they try to bring Tony back from a different universe (which again. Very soon), he may have different versions of pepper, but at least if this rumor is true, then we know that Downey Anug. .

Anyway. I hope the only Tony Stark we’ve been getting for some time is the A.I. Can we wait a little longer if Peter Parker makes arrangements for Morgan Stark?

