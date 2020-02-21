[something-for-everyone-at-8-on-your-side-health-&-fitness-expo]

by: Lila Gross
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Runners, joggers and walkers, get ready for the 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo.
The Expo offers the latest in running shoes and apparel, as well as the latest in medical breakthroughs and information to help you take charge of your health.
Several health and fitness professionals will be on-hand to help you learn how to make choices that will lead to a more healthy and fit lifestyle.
If you’re running in the Gasparilla Distance Classic, this is where you pick-up your race packet, do your late registration and grab the latest in running gear.
Admission is FREE to the Expo and you can meet some of your favorite faces from the 8 On Your Side team.
News Channel 8 personalities, will be on-hand to meet and greet viewers and take pictures with you on set to share on your social media pages.
Be sure you take the time to swing by the News Channel 8 and Great 38 booths and say hello.
Here’s the schedule, if you would like to meet the News Channel 8 personalities.
Friday, Feb. 21
- 10am-noon: Gayle Guyardo, Leigh Spann, Meredyth Censullo, Lila Gross
- Noon-2pm: Josh Benson, Stacie Schaible
- 2pm-4pm: Keith Cate, Steve Jerve, Jennifer Leigh
- 4pm-6pm: Steve Andrews, Dan Lucas
Saturday, Feb. 22
- 6am-8am: David Espinosa Hall, Mahsa Saeidi
- 8am-10am: Shannon Behnken, Julie Phillips
- 10am-noon: Evan Donovan, Amanda Holly
- noon-2pm: Rod Carter, Ian Oliver
8 On Your Side Health and Fitness Expo Hours
- Friday, Feb. 21: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 22: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Tampa Convention Center is located at 333 S Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602.
