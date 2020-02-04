Something for everyone – KWWL

By Christopher W. LarimerProfessor of Political Science at the University of Northern Iowa.
Aside from the problems reporting results, last night’s entry polls tell the top five candidates and their campaigns something to tell when they move to New Hampshire.
- To the Joe Biden (alphabetical order): Polls on Caucus Night suggest that it does particularly well with older voters. According to the polls last night, the turnout of 65-year-olds and older was five percentage points higher than the number of polls recorded in 2008 (when we last had such a crowded field), and indeed Biden was last Night in this group.
- To the Pete Buttigieg: In addition to second place in every age group, with the exception of the 65 and more (by only 1 percentage point), Buttigieg was most strongly supported by Biden from the 30 percent of the caucus goers classified as “moderate”. Buttigieg had the biggest question of “choice” for the 61 percent of citizens who “would rather see the Democratic Party nominate a candidate who can beat Donald Trump” (instead of agreeing on “important issues”) Support.
- To the Amy Klobuchar: In terms of “choice” and as a more moderate alternative to Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Klobuchar had the second highest support from three key groups: the 65-year-old and the over-65-year-old; those who identified as moderate (after the tie between Biden and Buttigieg); and university graduates (compared to non-university graduates).
- To the Bernie Sanders: In contrast to Biden, Sanders did very well with 48 percent of the 17 to 29 year olds, compared to only 3 percent with Biden. This is noteworthy since the proportion of caucus goers in this age group was two points above the 2008 figure. Health care was the main topic for the respondents, and Sanders and Buttigieg received the greatest support from this group.
- To the Elizabeth Warren: It finished Buttigieg with the greatest support among the 68 percent of citizens who identified themselves as “liberal” (moderate or conservative in comparison) and came third in three important age groups (17-29; 30-44; and 45 -64), which indicates a broad base of support. Among the 18 percent of caucus goers who said that “income inequality” was important to their candidate selection, Warren had the second highest support behind Bernie Sanders.