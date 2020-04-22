‘Something is wrong’ – response to the UK virus under fire

LONDON – The British government underwent prolonged pressure on all aspects of its response to the coronavirus on Wednesday as members of parliament got their first major opportunity in a month to do so.

With the latest increase in hospital deaths from the virus increasing to 16,272 in England alone and continuing reports of a lack of protective equipment for hospital and home care staff, Dominic Raab leader faces a hurdle of difficult questions.

“Something is not wrong,” Opposition leader Keir Starmer said at the Prime Minister’s weekly session, where Raab is leaving for Boris Johnson to recover from COVID-19 at his country residence .

“And there is a pattern emerging here. We are slow to lock, slow to test, slow to protective equipment, and slow to make these offers (to supply equipment) from British firms,” “said Starmer, the new leader of the Labor Party.

Johnson initially stopped imposing strict controls seen elsewhere in Europe as the coronavirus spread, but he eventually shut down the country when projections showed a quarter of a million people could die in the United Kingdom.

He faces a call for an independent inquiry into him and the government’s handling of the uprising after ministers’ efforts to explain shocking death rates, limited testing and reporting lack of protection kits in areas where where they are most needed.

“Will the government be able to hold its own today, for the future, on an independent judiciary led by how it is governed?” Said Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, a smaller opposition party.

Raab declined his call.

“I must say that I will not accept his offer to make it to a public inquiry. I think there are certain lessons to be learned and when we experience this crisis it is important that we take stock,” he said.

In one novel, the hybrid approach that broke 700 years of parliamentary protocol, some members of parliament were present in the room, at a safe distance from one another, while others participated via video link .

On the issue of reported deficiencies in protective equipment, Raab made a limited concession that needed more to be done.

“We carry 1 billion items of personal protective equipment and tens of millions have been distributed through devolved administrations (of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland),” he said.

“We recognize that we must work hard even in the incredibly difficult and competitive international environment to source the equipment.”

Raab also said the government is confident it will meet its target of performing 100,000 tests a day for coronavirus by the end of the month. The current capacity runs at 40,000 a day, he said, but the actual number of tests conducted daily goes around the 20,000 mark. (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Kylie MacLellan and William James, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)