‘something’s-not-right’:-residents-shocked-to-hear-about-body-located-at-tampa-bay-park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa law enforcement are investigating the system of a female located at a bay space park.

Picnic Island Park in South Tampa is many items to many men and women.

“I normally browse below and I meditate. This is a great put to rest and understand,” reported Sensei Mike Sanchez.

“I carry my doggy right here,” reported Samantha Coley.

The park with a frisbee golfing program, doggy park, pier and picnic parts is a well-liked location when the climate is pleasant, but Saturday afternoon all those coming to love their time exterior had been turned away.

“Yeah, we arrived around late yesterday afternoon and there ended up cones out entrance and two police automobiles that had been generally blocking individuals from coming in,” claimed Keith Gandy, who usually visits the park with his pet dog.

Detectives are not sharing a lot of information and facts about who the woman was or the lead to of loss of life.

“If that entire body washed up below, there is a sign that something’s not right here. What it is, is that there’s evil, and I’m versus evil,” Sanchez claimed.

The park is back open, but men and women are even now speaking about the body.

“Yeah, I have been here several periods and I have never ever heard of something like that. Which is crazy,” Coley reported.

Rumors are swirling and people today want to know what transpired.

“I stated ‘What occurred,’ and she advised me a dead system washed up on the seashore. It’s unhappy to say because the other day I observed a crow that wouldn’t go away my auto alone like I explained to you, and that is a signal a thing lousy was going to materialize,” Sanchez stated.

The greatest shock for these individuals is that this sort of an awful discovery happened in such a lovely put.

“You really don’t see any one having out of regulate down below or something ever,” Gandy said.

8 On Your Side reached out to TPD. We are ready to get an update from detectives.

