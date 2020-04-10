“Sometimes we get rid of the frustration of cabin fever.” Move what you love with your partner

Alison, 28, and Rory, 28, knew each other for three weeks when they decided to move. “We met early in March,” they told The Independent. “It wasn’t easy at first, but it was really great to be together and really get to know each other at a speed that wouldn’t otherwise happen.” Of course, this was not the plan.

Last month, when Boris Johnson imposed national sanctions, he forced hundreds of other newborn couples to decide whether or not to end their relationship. At the very least, if they wanted to maintain a physical, futile, and physical relationship, that’s what they had to do. Alison and Rory chose the latter, and so far so good.

“We play a lot of games together and have a lot of snacks,” says Allison. , Which I like to work with because it makes me feel less like eating a biscuit cookie. I also can’t deny that it’s good to have a glass of wine together one night and talk about the comfort of the couch for our day. “

“Although it’s not very done, moving at such an early stage in your relationship can be rewarding,” explains Darya Kos, a chartered psychologist. “It allows couples to prove the success of their partnership in the future, because it teaches you how to rent with each other on a daily basis,” he told The Independent.

“It can also speed up decision-making processes about the future of relationships, which means you can save time if you realize you’re not compatible with key areas, such as your lifestyle,” Koss said.

“In addition, the increase in time together may accelerate the formation of a strong romantic bond, as partners are likely to experience the love hormone oxytocin, as they regularly place themselves close to their partners,” he says. This is actually a fabrication or failure scenario. However, if it is really a break, you may find it a little sour when you have to continue living together.

But when things go faster, couples will inevitably go through what is known as the “honeymoon stage,” where everything between you seems anonymous and your life seems Like the movie Richard Curtis. This has already happened to Alison and Rory.

“We tried to use DIY and failed, and in trying to install the TV on the wall, we put big holes in the wall of my living room,” says Rory. “We’re always on our phones, which can be frustrating, and I have to admit, sometimes we get rid of our ‘cabin fever’ frustration.”

In addition, joining your partner does not always mean just living with you and your neighbors. In an episode of The Independent Millennial Love podcast, 24-year-old Lauren explained how she decided to get involved with her son for two months, but it also meant moving with her parents and extended family who were visiting them. . The lock was locked. “It’s really been great so far,” he said. “And everyone respects each other’s need for space, which I think is important.”

Behavioral psychology, Joe Hamiggs, noted that giving space to another is key. “It’s for peace of mind, respect each other and treat them with resentment,” he says. “Coronanxgence makes us all a little short, so it’s better to say something that makes you feel a little fatter than making a steam head.”

It’s not just new couples who have decided to move together. Liu, 25, was locked up for 14 months with his 26-year-old boyfriend Marcus. They used to live apart but were worried that they would not be able to see each other for an indefinite period of time, so they decided to move to Marcus’ mother’s house for now. “That’s great,” Liv says. “And it’s really interesting to see how they are in a professional environment.”

It works really well so far. ”

Liu, 25 years old

In principle, the movement did not happen together for at least a few more months. “But thanks to the lock, we were able to test it. But it would be weird for both of us to go back to our homes after that. This step goes back.” Their unprecedented move has raised other issues. “Leaving both of our rented properties in south London is such a big loss, but it’s certainly a benefit that keeps us from being socially and spiritually separated from each other.”

Jozi, 25, has also decided to relinquish her rental property in London to her boyfriend for 19 months. “It’s definitely not on my radar before, but who knows how long it will take to see each other without it?” He tells The Independent. “It’s been a setting, though. I’m very used to having my own space, and now that we really can’t really get out of the house for a long time, it can sometimes seem a little sensitive, which leads to an argument when. “I’m annoyed by something, I see him standing upstairs and I just lock myself in his bedroom. But it only works for a long time – it’s his room!”

Among the stars, Olivia Coleman and Hugh Grant thanked the NHS for fighting the coronavirus.

“Facing the circumstances of moving or staying away for an unpredictable time may put unnecessary pressure on us to build a new relationship,” says Kos. “In most cases, this means that one of the partners moves in with his or her partner, and as a result, he or she decides to leave the comfort and familiarity of home and the environment to another person.” When one partner decides to move into another, it also affects the balance of power in a relationship, because the cousin, because the person entering is leaving part of his control because he has a wife.

Aside from the argument, when you are at home with your partner, other issues may arise due to the monotony of your daily activities. “We literally do the same thing every day,” says Jozi. “We work, I walk, then we have dinner, we watch a movie and we sleep. On the weekends, reduce work and add a few more movies. That can be a little bit repetitive.”

“Try to create spaces where everyone can be alone.”

Madeleine Mason-Lubricant

It may sound like a cliché, but in such a situation, Kos suggests that you create a typical “date night” week in which you both make a special effort to do something different, whether it’s watching a game. Online, complete a jigsaw puzzle saw, or simply change it. Wear your comfortable room clothes and some real night clothes. “Try to create spaces where everyone can be alone,” adds Madeleine Mason-psychotic friend psychologist. And by doing what you enjoy as a person, make the most of that time, whether it’s reading a book or hanging out with friends at a party. “This allows you and your partner to disconnect and can make the next connection particularly enjoyable,” Kuss adds.

As for what will happen in your relationship after the lock is removed, Hemingway explains that in most cases, it’s best not to discuss it. “Emotions are very high right now, which is not a good time to talk about life-changing decisions,” he says. “When there is real light at the end of the lock tunnel, put that conversation down.”

* Names have changed

