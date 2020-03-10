Son accused of shoving 78-yr-previous father off cliff in west Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A son is accused of luring his father to a cliff in west Austin and pushing him off. The 78-12 months-outdated person fell about 40 feet, and had potentially severe accidents, in accordance to Austin-Travis County EMS.

In accordance to an affidavit, on Sunday Gerald McCants, 49, still left his house and returned a shorter while afterwards, excitedly telling his 78-yr-previous father to “come with him to glance at a rattle snake he observed.”

They drove to the 5300 block of Highland Crest Travel, in the Ridge Oak Park neighborhood west of MoPac Expressway. They acquired out and law enforcement say McCants “lured [the victim] a number of yards off the street around a cliff saying that the rattle snake was around there.”

Law enforcement say McCants then pushed his father, who fell by dense brush and undergrowth and landed about 40 feet down. Austin Travis County EMS approximated Sunday it was nearer to 50 feet.

“As he was slipping down the bluff [the victim] mentioned that he could listen to Gerald laughing,” the affidavit wrote.

ATC EMS responded to the simply call at 9:04 a.m.

Closing wilderness rescue WESTERN HILLS DR / HIGHLAND CREST DR: Adult individual situated down ~50ft slope, extricated, declared trauma alert, & transported to Dell Seton with potentially critical injuries. EMS no longer on scene. No even further data is available.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 8, 2020

Medics at first claimed the patient endured only small accidents. On the other hand, a following update said the patient was declared trauma notify and was taken to Dell Seton Healthcare Middle with potentially really serious accidents.

McCants faces an Personal injury to an Elderly human being cost, which is a third-diploma felony. He is currently in custody in the Travis County Jail.