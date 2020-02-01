Son charged with murder of parents in Columbia County

Mother and father were found shot in their Columbia County home.

Police say their shooter is the couple’s 18-year-old adoptive son, who then called the police.

Shock and sadness shook a rural community near Millville after a husband and wife were found shot in their home.

The person charged with their murders, the couple’s adopted son, 18-year-old Carl Kressler.

The soldiers were sent home on Hartman Hollow Road at around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Court records say Carl called 911 and told dispatchers that his parents were “gone.”

The soldiers found the bodies of Flint and Sharon Kressler in the house.

The brothers Donny and Randy Zimmerman live down the street from the Kresslers.

They are connected to the family through marriage.

“It’s shocking. It’s close to home and it’s heartbreaking,” said Donny.

“I’ve known her all my life,” said Randy. “Good family, good family. I didn’t know Carl well, just [see him] when he comes over, that’s it. “

“They were very good parents that I am aware of,” said Donny.

The police said Carl had finally admitted to shooting his parents for making partially derogatory comments about their decision to adopt him.

In court files filed in the judge’s office in Millville, Carl told investigators that he had tried to make it look like his parents had been shot in a burglary.

Police say Carl deactivated the security system and hid some of his mother’s jewelry.

After the shootout, the police said Carl went to throw the gun from a bridge into a river. Then he returned home and called the police.

“It’s just a terrible thing, just terrible,” said Randy. “Terrible, it’s terrible. I don’t know that this is so unusual in this area.”

Carl Kressler was denied bail and is held in Columbia County Jail.

His next court hearing is February 11th.

