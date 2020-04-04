Son Dambi, Gong Hyo Jin, Jung Ryeo And Its Chemical Larger He Memu wedding anniversary

Son Dambi, Gong Hyo Jin and Jung Ryeo Won flock to a surprise party at the “Home Front” ( “I Live Alone”).

In the April 3 episode, Son Dambi met a close friend of Im Soo Mi, who specializes in interior design, to renovate the house in the spring. Jung Ryeo Won was supposed to join him for help, but he got hurt while doing choreography training.

In fact, Son Dambi is ready to throw a surprise party for Im Soo Mi with Jung Ryeo Won and Gong Hyo Jin. Son Dambi called the actresses, reporting that Im Soo Mi was out and that she should start the operation. Soon, she reached her home. Jung Ryeo Won, who appeared on “Who’s Home”, greeted the audience while Gong Hyo Jin shyly said, “Hello, I’m Gong Hyo Jin.”

During the interview, Jung Ryeo Won explained, “When (Son Dambi) mentioned home repairs, we agreed to do the same. However, Son Dambi and I participated in the rehearsal and danced for my return. Then she added, “We met yesterday, and she was very worried, so I thought I should join her for Im Soo Mi’s birthday party.”

Son Dambi, Gong Hyo Jin, Jung Ryeo Won and prepare the launch party anniversary friends. However, the site looks like a construction site because of all the repairs. Gong Hyo Jin asked, “What should we do here? It’s very good.”

Instead, they decorate the space and prepare the cake. When Im Soo Mi enters the house, she sings “Happy Birthday” for her. Surprised, Im Soo Mi asked, “What are you doing here?” In the interview, Gong Hyo Jin comments, “For some strange reason, (Im Soo Mi) hates a birthday party. We have to make her come, and that’s when we can barely afford it.

Party birthday is very successful, but everybody likes, but the panelists are so anxious because of all comfortable.

