Son Dambi is teased by a close friend Gong Hyo Jin for being a Klutz on “I live alone”

Singer and actress Son Dambi recently appeared on “I Live Alone!” From MBC

In the January 10 episode, she introduced herself and said, “I’ve been living alone for 12 years.” She also introduced her pet cats, Egon and Munch, and said they were named after her. favorite painters, Egon Schiele and Edvard Munch.

Later, she got on a scooter and proudly demonstrated her skills, saying, “I’ve been riding a scooter for 4-5 years. During ‘When the camellia flowers’, I didn’t use a double. “However, soon after, she ended up on the sidewalk and claimed,” I usually only drive 10 minutes. I have never ridden it for so long. “

It turned out that her destination was the house of actress Jung Ryeo Won, a close friend. Jung Ryeo Won, who is currently filming the drama “War of Prosecutors”, asked Son Dambi to take care of his pets while he was away. Describing their close friendship, Son Dambi said, “We know each other and share everything.”

Back home, Son Dambi decided to move her television to her parents, after having recently purchased a new television for herself. However, his unstable manner of carrying television made the actors of Rainbow extremely nervous. Finally, Son Dambi had to call an acquaintance for help and joked, “I am known to need a lot of help.”

After delivering the television, Son Dambi attempted to light a fire in his fireplace, which also put the Rainbow actors on the edge. After successfully lighting the fire, she made a video call to Jung Ryeo Won and Gong Hyo Jin. Gong Hyo Jin teased his friend in response and said, “How did a klutz like you make it?” Are you changing for the new year? “

