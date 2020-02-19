[son-dong-pyo-announces-1st-admirer-meeting]

Son Dong Pyo will be holding his initial at any time lover conference!

On February 19, DSP Media announced that Son Dong Pyo will be keeping a lover meeting titled “The Beginning” on March 28, with performances at two p.m. and seven p.m. Tickets open for the gatherings on March 2 at 8 p.m.

SON DONG PYO 1st Admirer Meeting 안내 ✔️ 일시 : 2020년 3월 28일 (토) 오후 2시 / 오후 7시

✔️ 티켓 오픈 : 2020년 3월 2일 (월) 오후 8시 ▶DSP N 공식 팬카페 : https://t.co/aL0wMY23ki

▶DSP N V Dwell : https://t.co/NeePG0Rowz#DSP_N #손동표 #The_Commencing pic.twitter.com/B2KEJJFjZ6 — DSP N (@DSP_N_Official) February 19, 2020

Son Dong Pyo appeared as a contestant on “Produce X 101” in 2019 and debuted with the job group X1 in August. Subsequent their disbandment in January due to a controversy about the producers’ vote manipulation, he has communicated with followers via his agency’s DSP N social media accounts.