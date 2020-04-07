Son Dong Pyo Show When She Turns resolve Idol, Her Term Goals, and more

Dong Pyo’s son is on the cover of fashion magazine for the first time!

For a picture in the April issue of The Star, Son Dong Pyo changed the casual look of spring into himself. After capturing the photo, she engaged in an interview, showing, “Even though it’s my first solo shoot, I love doing it.”

When asked what type of content he wanted to share, Son Dong Pyo replied, “Fans are very interested in skincare routines. That’s why I want to predict how to wash my face. I also want to share my daily lifestyle and make fun suggestions.”

Son Dong Pyo moved from Yeongdeok district to Seoul, and was asked to share his memories of the time. “When I first came to Seoul, I wasn’t scared,” he said. “However, when I started living in Seoul, it was very difficult.”

The next question was when he first dreamed of becoming a singer. Dong Pyo’s son replied, “I decided to have an idol in my third year of high school and I didn’t look back. Before then, I was just dancing and dancing for fun, but since that year, I’ve been determined to start officially.”

Dong Pyo’s 19-year-old son (in Korean age) is also talking about his dream of a future. Her show, “I want to be adults with character that is true.”

You can catch the full picture of Son Dong Pyo and the April issue of The Star, with additional content on his official YouTube channel and other social media accounts. The issue also featured INFINITE Sunggyu, Lee Eun Sang, Kim Min Jae, and Jin Se Yeon.

