[son-heung-min’s-injuries-could-crush-tottenham’s-entire-season]

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur picks up an arm harm all through the Leading League match concerning Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Photos)

Tottenham’s top rated four probabilities may well have shattered with the break in Son Heung-Min’s arm. Jose Mourinho now faces an impossible obstacle at Spurs.

Harry Kane‘s injuries placed a ton of stress on Son Heung-Min to shoulder the goal scoring burden at Tottenham. In a cruel twist of irony, the tension has now figuratively resulted in an unappealing split in the Korean’s arm. The consequence leaves Jose Mourinho and Spurs woefully brief of attacking options.

Mourinho is not hiding his disappointment concerning Son’s harm. He clearly is not optimistic about Son’s chances of actively playing once again this year. The Portuguese gaffer’s problem now turns into cobbling jointly an attack capable of troubling opposing defenses until eventually Kane’s return.

Sadly, Kane will not return right up until the extremely stop of the period, if at all. That locations huge stress on to attacking midfielders like Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura to up their output in the meantime.

Lucas, in particular, will occur less than much more scrutiny than he has in the course of his Spurs job. His goalless streak is starting up to concern even the most optimistic Tottenham enthusiasts. If he just can’t find a way to rating a objective or two before long, Mourinho might be forced to try out a person else up top rated.

Most likely that male would be Dele Alli. He is not a wonderful keep up player, but he does offer a additional bodily existence than any of Mourinho’s other alternatives. At the pretty minimum, Dele will be essential to be a lot more scientific in entrance of purpose. His inaccuracy in the Aston Villa match practically charge Spurs dearly on Sunday.

Lamela is probable the participant who will acquire Son’s area in the starting up XI this 7 days. He skipped the Villa match because of to injury, but was back again in training for Tottenham on Tuesday. The Argentine will want to remain healthier for a prolonged operate of matches if he needs to enable fill the void left by Son and Kane. He has the talent to make anything transpire in the remaining 3rd, but his incapacity to stay on the pitch has stalled his Spurs profession.

The previous player available to Mourinho in this endeavor might be the one particular with the most upside. Bergwijn may have just arrived at Tottenham, but he’s currently scored a globe-course strike against Manchester Town on his debut. Much more importantly, he backed it up with a further good match at Villa on Sunday. Glimpse for him to be even a lot more aggressive devoid of Son on the pitch.

For Mourinho, it’s continue to a massively bitter pill to swallow. Before Son’s personal injury it appeared as if he experienced Tottenham on the way to a protected prime 4 complete. Now he should go back again to the drawing board after once again to cobble together a side able of grinding out results in close matches. Dropping Son may well be more than he, and Tottenham, can defeat.