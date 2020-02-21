[son-hyun-joo-demonstrates-off-reward-from-kim-hee-solar-on-the-set-of-his-approaching-drama]

Son Hyun Joo unveiled the espresso truck gift he recently received from Kim Hee Sunshine.

On February 20, Son Hyun Joo posted a image of the truck on Instagram, saying, “This coffee truck is a blessing to our vacant set. Thank you Hee Sun. Our drama will appear to you at the conclusion of April. I adore you.”

Kim Hee Sunlight responded on the article expressing, “Sunbae~ (senior) I adore you!”

Son Hyun Joo is at this time filming a JTBC criminal offense drama that will air this coming April. Both of those Son Hyun Joo and Kim Hee Solar are alumni of Chung-Ang University and have attended activities for the school’s theatre and movie department alongside one another.

