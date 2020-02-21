[son-of-impressive-mexican-drug-lord-extradited-to-us]

A mugshot of Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez is exhibited on a display screen all through a information convention at Interior Ministry in Mexico Metropolis June 23, 2015. — Reuters pic

MEXICO Town, Feb 21 — The son of a impressive Mexican drug lord was yesterday extradited to the United States, in which he is desired for trafficking, a government source instructed AFP.

Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez, recognized as “El Menchito,” “was extradited this day on the charge of conspiracy to smuggle drugs” into US territory, said the source, speaking on issue of anonymity.

US-born Oseguera Gonzalez is the son of “El Mencho” Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, head of the potent Jalisco New Era drug cartel.

Oseguera Gonzalez, 30, was denied an charm against his transfer to the United States, where he will be attempted in federal court docket in Washington.

He was arrested and released four times involving January 2014 and August 2015, when he was ultimately imprisoned on expenses of staying number two in the Jalisco New Generation cartel.

The US Section of Justice regards the cartel as a single of the 5 most perilous transnational felony organisations in the entire world, liable for trafficking tonnes of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl-laced heroin into the United States, and several acts of violence.

The gang emerged in 2010 following the death of the regional leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel, Mexico’s most significant legal team.

The Mexican authorities estimates the Jalisco New Era cartel has amassed a US$50 billion (RM210 billion) fortune.

It has a robust existence in nine Mexican states and connections with legal organizations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin The us.

In latest several years, it has carried out assaults towards armed service and law enforcement targets, which includes the 2015 downing of a military helicopter which killed 20 soldiers and a policewoman.

The spouse of cartel leader Oseguera Cervantes, Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia, was arrested in May well 2018.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration has a US$10 million reward for information and facts main to the arrest of El Mencho. — AFP