Son Of Original Riot Guitarist Lou ‘L.A.’ Kouvaris Confirms He Died Of Coronavirus Relevant Troubles

Alex Kouvaris, son of unique RIOT guitarist Lou “L.A.” Kouvaris, has confirmed that his father died from coronavirus-related complications. He was 66 a long time aged.

Previously today, Alex launched the adhering to message via his Fb site: “The believed of even acquiring to publish this breaks my heart.

“I by no means believed in a million decades that I would get rid of my father at this kind of a younger age, particularly to this evil virus we have all become so acquainted with… COVID-19.

“It goes with out expressing that my dad was one of a variety. He experienced the most significant coronary heart, was complete of life, would do anything for anybody, and of study course, he was an incredibly proficient musician. He had this sort of a way with men and women, both personally and professionally, it built you want to be in his existence. He’d make you chortle, he’d make you smile, and no issue who you were being, exactly where you had been from, or what your story was, he would take care of you the same way he addressed every person else. You have been blessed to know him, fortunate to be his mate, and I am so unbelievably fortunate I get to simply call him my dad. He was my very best good friend, we experienced some of the most amazing talks, and whilst I experienced some rough situations when I employed to stay with him in New York, he under no circumstances gave up on me. There are so several recollections and fantastic situations we invested collectively that I will cherish eternally. I might do anything at all to be equipped to see him after far more, speak to him on the cellphone, or just hear a person more of his preposterous tunes that he’d make up. Feel me, all those who know what I’m talking about know that the moment it acquired caught in your head, you were doomed for.

“I are not able to enable but sense indignant that out of all individuals in this earth, this virus chose to consider my father’s lifestyle. He had so a lot life remaining to live, and he was so passionate about his new venture RIOT ACT. It was all he could converse about, and he was so proud of what the band had turn into, specifically its upcoming.

“I know how numerous lives he had touched, and although it was overwhelming, remember to know that it warmed my heart to examine all of the reminiscences you all have shared and kind text above the earlier week. I’ve attempted my finest to get again to all people, but if I forgot any of you, you should know it was practically nothing personalized.

“Dad, I skip you so much. Having small to no closure with everything going on in the world suitable now is likely to make things that a great deal more difficult. I assure to preserve solid and carry on as I know you would want me to. I know you appreciate me incredibly much and proud of the male I have become. I like you, Father. As they’d say in just one of our beloved demonstrates The 100… ‘Until we fulfill yet again.'”

Born in Piraeus, Greece, Lou “L.A.” Kouvaris — alongside with singer Person Speranza and guitarist Mark Reale — penned a number of of RIOT‘s anthem-design and style tunes on each the band’s debut album, 1977’s “Rock Town” and 1979’s “Narita”, which took Japan and Europe by storm.

Lou experienced shared the phase and toured with JOURNEY, TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS, Neil Younger and Rick Derringer, to title a few.

In 1979, he recorded for THE VILLAGE Persons as a studio guitarist for Jacques Morali of Won’t be able to Halt Productions.

Previous yr, Kouvaris joined forces with yet another ex-RIOT guitarist, Rick Ventura, to type RIOT ACT. RIOT ACT‘s setlist centered on the 1st 3 albums: “Rock Metropolis”, “Narita” and “Fireplace Down Under” (1981).

Kouvaris is not the initially member of the primary RIOT to go absent. 8 years in the past, RIOT‘s founding guitarist Mark Reale died owing to problems of Crohn’s sickness — an ailment he had battled for most of his daily life. RIOT‘s authentic singer Male Speranza died on November 8, 2003 soon after a struggle with pancreatic most cancers. Normally regarded as the finest RIOT vocalist, he sang on the group’s 1st 3 total-size albums just before staying changed by Rhett Forrester. Forrester himself left in the mid-’80s to go after a solo profession, only to be murdered on January 22, 1994 in Atlanta.



