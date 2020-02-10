Son of the MP accused of burning the churches in the Opelousas area

Holden Matthews mug shot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) – The suspect of a series of fires in African American churches in Louisiana last spring is scheduled to hear a federal court hearing on Monday to change the reason for the complaint.

Holden Matthews had previously pleaded not guilty of arson that destroyed three churches in and around the city of Opelousas. However, court records showed that legal hearings had taken place in the case.

Matthews is white and the destruction of the three historic black churches brought back memories of civil rights-era terrorism. But racing is not mentioned as a factor in fees. Matthews has been charged with three “willful damage to religious property” charges that, according to the Department of Justice, are a hate crime under the Church Arson Prevention Act. He is also charged with three cases in which he “uses fire to commit a crime”.

According to the indictment, the fires were set “because of the religious character” of the properties.

From the end of March 2019, three churches were burned to the ground in an area of ​​225 kilometers west of New Orleans in the parish of St. Landry over a period of ten days.

Matthews’ father is a pastor.

Investigators said Matthews was interested in “Black Metal,” an extreme sub-genre of heavy metal music. Music was associated in some cases with fires in Christian churches in Norway in the 1990s.

Matthews is also charged by the state with the fires.

Don Richard, a assistant district attorney in St. Landry, told The Associated Press that he hoped he could start settling the dispute after the state’s argument, but declined to discuss the details.

Government charges include two charges for simple arson of a religious building and one charge for aggravated arson for a religious building.