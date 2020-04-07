Son Says Soccer-Spurs for training in chemical warfare in South Korea

SEOUL – Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min will be exposed to tear gas, perform live-fire drills and continue a 30km closed march for three weeks of intense military training in South Korea this month, it said by a Marine Corps official at Reuters on Tuesday.

All physically fit people were required to serve in the military for two years in South Korea, technically still at war with the North, but Son received an exclusive for the country’s lead in gold at the 2018 Asian Games .

Son, 27, will complete his mandatory military service while the Premier League remains suspended due to a coronavirus outbreak, the club in London said on Monday.

The son, who is currently on self-quarantine in compliance with strict entry rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin the stint on April 20 at a Marine Corps unit on the southern island of Jeju, local media said .

The Administration of Military Manpower (MMA), which handles conscript issues, has refused to confirm the privacy and location rules.

But a Marine Corps official said Son will receive a shortened version of a boot camp required for all new regular enlistees, including discipline education, battle drills and a chemical, biological exercise , radiological and nuclear (CBRN).

A military training video posted by MMA on YouTube showed a group of soldiers undergoing CBRN training in a gas chamber. Within minutes they were released, tears streaming down their faces and pouring water on their heads.

“CBRN training is usually the hardest part of boot camp,” the video said.

Marine Corps officials said Son will wrap up a three-week service period with a march group of up to 30km.

“When you are in the military, you must fire a rifle, breathe in the gas and take part in a fight, rolling and crawling around the field,” the official told Reuters.

“During the march, our regular Marine Corps recruiters will carry 40 kg of equipment but it may be lighter for alternative tragedies depending on the program.”

He added that the military will conduct regular temperature and medical checks on all servicemen and ask them to maintain distance during training to prevent any coronavirus infection.

Military doctors will also provide Son fracture treatment if necessary. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Additional reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Peter Rutherford)