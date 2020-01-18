Son Ye Jin finds himself in a delicate situation in “Crash Landing on You”

Son Ye Jin landed in hot water!

The drama tells the story of a wealthy South Korean woman named Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin), who is forced to make an emergency landing in North Korea during a paragliding trip. There she meets Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin), an elite North Korean officer in the military.

Previously on “Crash Landing on You”, Yoon Se Ri, with the help of Goo Seung Joon (Kim Jung Hyun), has a tearful meeting with Ri Jung Hyuk. Then Yoon Se Ri happily prepares a gift for Ri Jung Hyuk when she is abducted. The upcoming episode will show exactly where Yoon Se Ri is taken and what happens to him during his captivity.

The new photos released show Yoon Se Ri when she is abducted by North Korean soldiers, as well as when she is gagged and possibly transported elsewhere. Another image shows her staring intently at someone off the screen.

Who Yoon Se Ri is watching, and whether Ri Jung Hyuk will be able to save her after his tense discussion with Seo Dan (Seo Ji Hye), will be revealed in the next episode, which will air on January 18 at 9 p.m. . KST.

