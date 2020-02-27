son-ye-jin-helps-make-generous-donation-to-assistance-fight-versus-coronavirus

Son Ye Jin has created a generous donation to aid the metropolis of Daegu in its fight in opposition to the unfold of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

On February 27, it was uncovered that the actress experienced donated 100 million won (close to $82,453) to the Daegu department of the Group Chest of Korea in purchase to aid the metropolis fight the outbreak of the virus.

Son Ye Jin remarked, “Daegu is my hometown, where I was born and elevated, as nicely as the position where my mothers and fathers reside now. So it is a particularly exclusive spot for me, and the news of [the COVID-19 outbreak] in Daegu was particularly heartbreaking for me.”

She went on to add, “I hope that [my donation] can offer some type of practical support to lower-revenue residents who desperately have to have help now extra than at any time, as effectively as support in the procedure and prevention of COVID-19.”

Son Ye Jin’s donation will reportedly be utilised to enable the citizens of Daegu get hold of clinical provides and help required for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

