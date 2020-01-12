Son Ye Jin surprised by Kim Jung Hyun’s sudden proposal in “Crash Landing on You”

Loading...

“Crash Landing on You” has released new shots of a strange interaction between Son Ye Jin and Kim Jung Hyun.

The tvN series tells the story of a wealthy South Korean heiress named Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin), who is forced to make an emergency landing in North Korea during a paragliding trip. There, she meets the North Korean officer Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin). Kim Jung Hyun portrays a wealthy and ambitious businessman named Goo Seung Jun.

Divulgacher

In the last episode, Ri Jung Hyuk was injured while trying to save Yoon Se Ri. For this reason, she gave up her second attempt to return to South Korea. While they spent time together in the hospital, they opened their feelings to each other, but Yoon Se Ri then disappeared with Goo Seung Jun, which made Ri Jung Hyuk uneasy. .

In the photos recently released, a strange atmosphere is detected between Yoon Se Ri and Goo Seung Jun who are together in an unknown place. Goo Seung Jun is on his knees putting a ring on his finger with a serious face. Yoon Se Ri looks confused and shocked by his unexpected request. In a still image, Yoon Se Ri looks shocked to see someone when the expression of Goo Seung Jun is stiff and unwelcoming.

The photos raise many questions, such as why Goo Seung Jun proposed to Yoon Se Ri and who could be the third party who showed up uninvited.

Another set of still images shows Ri Jung Hyuk and Yoon Se Ri again, raising questions about how she returned to Ri Jung Hyuk after following Goo Seung Jun.

In one image, Ri Jung Hyuk lovingly caresses Yoon Se Ri’s face, while in yet another, Ri Jung Hyuk has fallen asleep, head on Yoon Se Ri’s shoulder. Viewers will find answers to their questions in the next episode.

“Crash Landing on You” is broadcast every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. KST.

