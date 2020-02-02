Son Ye Jin thanks Jung Hae and Song Yoon Ah for sending their support to set up “Crash Landing on You”

Son Ye Jin thanked Jung Hae In and Song Yoon Ah for each of their snacks sent to support his drama “Crash Landing on You”!

On February 2, Son Ye Jin posted photos of her on Instagram in front of three different snack trucks. She wrote in the legend: “You become more beautiful over time .. angel (song) Yoon Ah eonni .. warm and reliable, you are always on my side. I love you!” The first truck was sent by Song Yoon Ah, who wrote on his banners, “I encourage our (Son) Ye Jin and the actors and staff of” Crash Landing on You “!! Fill your stomachs with (hot) food. Fight also today ‘hui !!!’

Son Ye Jin continued, “(Jung) Hae In! You must be busy yourself, but thanks to you I ate so delicious! I look forward to your new drama. “Jung Hae In sent the second truck, on which the banner reads,” I encourage all the actors and staff members of “Crash Landing on You.” Fighting, Dooly (Ri Jung Hyuk and Yoon Se Ri) as a couple! “

Finally, the third truck was sent by the hair, makeup and stylist team of Son Ye Jin. The actress wrote: “Our hair, our makeup and our stylist Eonnis! Knowledgeable people who cover my tired self and change me into the perfect look that suits me! I love you. #CrashLandingOnYou. I will gain energy from overflowing love and work hard until the end !! Thank you.”

Son Ye Jin is good friends with Song Yoon Ah, and Son Ye Jin had already sent Song Yoon Ah a snack truck for the filming of his new drama. Meanwhile, Jung Hae In and Son Ye Jin co-starred in JTBC’s “Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food”.

