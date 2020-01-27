Son Ye Jin’s agency reassures fans after hospital visit while filming “Crash Landing on You”

MSteam Entertainment Responded to Son Ye Jin’s Health Information

On January 27, reports revealed that Son Ye Jin had been taken to the emergency room while filming tvN’s “Crash Landing on You” due to overwork.

In response, a source at his agency said, “Son Ye Jin visited the emergency room because of the fatigue accumulated by filming his drama. She received the necessary treatment and returned to the stage. It was not a serious illness, she felt tired by the shooting. They added, “The reason she had to go to the emergency room was because regular hospital services were closed because it is a public holiday today.” “

A source from “Crash Landing on You” staff also explained, “Son Ye Jin paid a brief visit to the hospital during the holidays because she was feeling the weather. She has now returned to the filming of the drama. “

Son Ye Jin currently appears alongside Hyun Bin in tvN’s “Crash Landing on You” and the drama was a great success, reaching its highest audience rate on January 19 at 14.6%.

We hope Son Ye Jin feels much better!

