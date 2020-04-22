Although everyone is stuck in their homes in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, the social media game is certainly exciting. Like us, celebrities are also actively sharing some fun and interesting posts and Karthik Aryan is one of them, giving a glimpse of his family to his fans.

Recently, the actor shared a video of his sister Kritika Tiwari which has received a huge response on social media. Netizens accused Karthik of inciting domestic violence through his video and Sona Mohapatra also cut him off. After all the negativity, Karthik finally deleted the controversial video and Sona is once again pouring comments on the actor but this time all is positive.

Sona Mohapatra praised Karthik Aryan for removing a controversial video from his Instagram.

Some time ago, Sona Mohapatra praised Karthik for taking the video and now there are good words for him. She tweeted, “I think it’s great and worth it that @TheAaryanKartik took note and brought down his problematic video. I appreciate his response and I look forward to seeing him in the film who is even more responsible in his ligament message. Aaryan loves you.” And there is respect. Let us all grow and develop. “

I think it’s great and happy that @TheAaryanKartik took note and took down his problematic video. I appreciate his response and I look forward to seeing him in the film, which is even more responsible for his message. Aaryan you have love and respect. We can all grow and develop.

– ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 22, 2020

Well, we also appreciate Karthik’s response to the netizens’ response and the release of the video and wish him well for future projects.

