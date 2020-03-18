Sonam Kapoor compares British and Indian response to coronavirus as he returns home, says “our government is doing its best” – bollywood

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand flew to India on Wednesday. The actor appeared on social media to share his experience but also thanked the authorities for taking action.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sonam mentioned that the couple had flown from London to New Delhi. Prior to the flight, she said she was returning to India with her husband and could not wait to return home.

When she reached Delhi, she reappeared on Instagram and shared her experience at Delhi airport. She said: “Anand and I are back in Delhi, in our room. We just want to thank everyone at the airport and everyone who was on the flight. It was very smooth, very responsible; in fact, when we left London, it wasn’t there were no screening, there was nothing.

We reached India and before embarking on immigration we had to fill out a form asking them to tell them how much we had flown in the last 25 days, we gave our travel history. Fortunately, Anand and I didn’t fly to any of the so-called hotspots or places where the virus went wild. Then our temperatures were taken; we were all fine; all our temperatures were normal. It was Anand, me and my boyfriend from the video, Sujit (who as a family, we were very worried about him).

I just want to say that it’s amazing how the authorities handle the situation. It is very commendable and praiseworthy. We went to immigration; again they checked where we were in our passports, which was extremely responsible. Then Anand and I put on gloves and masks. They all also had gloves and masks.

We took our luggage and we passed. Then we saw a lot of other people who obviously didn’t leave, even some from our flight and some from a flight coming from a flight coming from France.

I just want everyone to know that everyone is doing the best they can, and in fact the government is doing the best they can. We’re all in this together.

I returned home with my wife. I’m really glad to be back home in India. Both Anand and I have no symptoms of the virus and have not been to any country that has been the focus of the virus, but we still quarantine because we live with our parents and grandmother. So please everyone else, as a youth, we need to be more careful and prevention is better than cure, especially for your loved ones, your grandchildren and your parents.

As people who are immune-weakened, we need to be more careful, careful; we need to be more accountable and listen to the authorities. We have to make sure we do the best we can, and they do their best. “

Also read | Juhi Chawla calls himself “pig head” over Raja Hindustani’s refusal: “I am responsible for star Karisma Kapoor”

Sonam is otherwise quite active on social media. After director Ashoke Pandit tweeted asking them to help and donate to the workers in the Federation of West Indies (CWICE), she replied, “Ashokeji, please let me know how I can contribute. I am available on my phone.”

Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, which was bombed at the box office. She has not signed any new projects yet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

. (ToTranslate tags) sonam kapoor