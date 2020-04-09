Sonam Kapoor pen birthday note for Ranjana co-star Swara Bhaskar

Sonam Kapoor wrote a special note on her birthday for Ranjana and Swara Bhaskar, co-starring Veera The Wedding. देखि Friendship with actresses has been shared since working together in Ranjanah in 2013. Sonam wished Swara success and happiness, and also called her inspiring and courageous.

Sonam took to social media and shared throwback photos from her wedding album and shared a loving note with them, in which she wrote: “Happy birthday, sir! Your courage and courage is very inspiring. Never stop being you. Wishing all the love and happiness in the world! I can’t wait to have fun with you once it’s over! Love, Behan! “.

Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor have been close friends as they share the same ideology when it comes to real world issues. Swara and Sonam have shared screen space on Shashank Ghosh’s Vere the Wedding (1), Anand L Rai’s Ranjana (2013) and Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (1).

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be working on Sujay Ghosh’s Blind on June 7. Sonam Kapoor was the official remake of the South Korean drama released in the lead role. He was last seen. At the Joy Factor, alongside Dulquer Salmanan.

