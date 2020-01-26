SONAMOO would have made its first return in over 2 years as 5 members

SONAMOO may be preparing for his return as a group of five.

On January 26, Korean media Star News announced that SONAMOO is preparing to return in the near future. According to the report, the girl group is currently planning to release a single album around mid-February, a source saying the members are already “recording their new song”.

After Nahyun and Sumin sued to end their contracts with TS Entertainment last year, SONAMOO would return as a group of five.

If the report turns out to be true, the upcoming release of SONAMOO will mark their first official return and promotions in more than two years. Although the band has released music over the years since, their last official return and promotional period took place in 2017, when they released their digital single “Happy Box Part.2” with the title song “I (Knew It). “

Are you impatient for SONAMOO to return? Stay tuned for updates!

Source (1)

