song-ji-hyo-talks-about-earning-chilling-transformation-in-new-movie

New stills have been launched for Track Ji Hyo’s forthcoming film “Intruder” (literal title)”!

The actress stars alongside Kim Moo Yeol in this thriller thriller film about what transpires when a female named Yoojin (Track Ji Hyo) returns residence soon after likely lacking 25 many years ago. As their household progressively starts to change just after her return, her older brother Seojin (Kim Moo Yeol) grows suspicious and seeks to uncover his sister’s key, which sales opportunities him to a stunning real truth.

In new pics introduced on February 25, Tune Ji Hyo’s character is shown smiling vibrant quickly following her return residence. Even so, other stills exhibit her with a fully unique search, making supporters curious about the story’s plot and her character’s mystery.

Although she seems to be fitting right back again in with her relatives in some shots, as time goes on her smile disappears and she gets an rigorous, piercing look in her eyes.

Music Ji Hyo praised the tough function of the team when it will come to her transformation. She reported, “Yoojin loses her naturalness little bit by bit and transforms into somebody who looks synthetic yet sharp. This approach is demonstrated a ton in her apparel, hair, and makeup.”

“Intruder” is planned to hit theaters in Korea on March 12.

Source (one)