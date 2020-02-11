Song Kang-ho about the shock of the film world by “Parasite” in 2019

Editor’s note: This story was originally published on October 16, 2019. Yesterday evening, Parasite was the first foreign film to be awarded the Oscar for the best picture.

The moviegoers in Manhattan were unlucky last weekend. Curious parties about the hot new release Parasite checked the schedule at the IFC Center, the city’s only theater where the film was screened before it was released this Friday, and found that every show was booked throughout the weekend was. The numbers keep going, but it looks like the average box office record per screen is set to break, predicting a long and fabulously lucrative movie run for filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s latest work.

It is the largest release a South Korean import has ever received in Stateside cinemas. This makes this film the most successful in bong or in the rich canon of his country. Parasite, flooded with a standing ovation, came with the coveted Palme d’Or from Cannes, the first Korean production to win the festival’s main prize. The film opened a few weeks later in his hometown of South Korea and was immediately number one with a huge admissions surplus of over 10 million viewers. It was one of the top-selling films in national history. The American release has arrived on a wave of glowing press from prestigious publications responsible for tasting flavors and advising superior types on which foreign films to watch for the Oscar season. Bong’s film will undoubtedly receive a nomination for the Academy’s recently renamed Best International Feature Film Award, the first Korean submission. If there is still justice in this world, it will win.

All it took was the most entertaining film of the year, but gatekeeping institutions and the American mainstream have become an open secret that Cinephiles has known for a few decades: Korean cinema is where it’s located , And with this development comes the real crowning of an actor that many already consider a film star: the great Song-Kang-ho.

“Film culture in Japan and China was cultivated earlier than in Korea,” says Song InsideHook, a few hours before Parasite hosts another audience at the New York Film Festival. “About 20 years ago these new directors like Bong Joon-ho and Lee Chang-dong and Park Chan-wook appeared in Korea. From there, I think we started to be liberated. The “Korean film” itself, this idea, began to show a dynamic. I believe that Korea has seen much more of this dynamic diversity than the film industry in Japan or China. “

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 22: (L-R) Song Kang-ho, Choi Woo-shik and Lee Sun-gyun attend the photocall for “Parasite” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau / WireImage)

This term of “dynamic diversity” indeed characterizes the spectacularly diverse world of Korean cinema and ranges from Bong’s pictures with high IQ to the minimal realism of his compatriot Hong Sang-soo. This also applies to Song itself, which has established itself as one of the outstanding actors in its world and has a balanced mixture of friendliness and doggedness, light-heartedness and tragedy. He stars in Parasite as Kim Ki-taek, the patriarch of a low-income family looking for cash flow opportunities. One after the other, they go from wealthy Mr. and Mrs. Park to work and get everything they can achieve from their side of class differences.

The role demands a lot from the man who plays it, but Bong knew that Song – with whom he is now working on four feature films – would be more than up to the challenge. “I think we’re going to let each other grow,” muses Song. He shines in tricky characters like Ki-Taek, who can joke about his financial situation while boiling with rage. He enters to pose as a driver of the Park family, and the scenes in her compact luxury car convey wordless displeasure. He notices that his greedy customers frown at what they later recognize as the smell of his poor person and responds with a combination of pain and contempt. At the shocking climax of the film, everything turns into a bloodbath of malicious social commentary.

Though he claims to “dislike political things at all,” his career began in a social theater group where he used art to challenge the state, and Parasite returns to this spirit of targeted criticism. “Instead of specifically addressing South Korea’s social reality,” says Song, “the cultural forms could be different around the world, but the class gap conflicts can be seen in every society and in every country. I don’t think that this necessarily only reflects the reality of Korean society. It seems like Bong Joon-ho is talking about the differences between rich and poor, but I think it’s about something much deeper, about our history as a human being. We always have conflicts with each other and then reconciling us. What is left is this incomprehensible but unfortunate class gap that we think we understand. “

Song can understand why his latest film has irritated western audiences under the yoke of capitalism, but he can immediately dispel any suspicions that he is targeting a wider global audience. Although more Americans know his name than ever, he is completely happy with the nickname of the “Award Fairy” in South Korea and works constantly with the most virtuoso filmmakers in his country. “(Some) actors work with the goal of getting better known,” says Song. “Personally, I don’t think that’s the point. But that is likely to change in the future as these young actors like (co-star) Choi Woo-shik work in both Hollywood and South Korea. They will likely have many options , but I don’t think that’s my generation. “

The upswing in the globalist economy has recently given Korea a more noticeable presence in everyday American life, from the radio dominance of the boy band BTS to the insatiable hunger for chic, ever brighter skin care products. Parasite could be considered an integral part of this sea change, but if song is included, it’s just a coincidence. Despite himself, he is an A-Lister, who is completely committed to the trade and does not care about the insignia of remarkable things. He is drawn to a work that “stimulates curiosity”, such as the horror novel “Thirst”, published in 2009, in which he portrayed a vampire priest and appeared in the first scene of a frontal male nudity for a non-pornographic Korean film , “I like the unconventional,” he says.

Song really doesn’t have a western equivalent – there is no one who combines warmth, laziness and good humor as well as he does – but it’s only something of a Joaquin Phoenix in terms of the industrial space his career occupies. If he gets hit on a poster, multiplex seats can be filled reliably, and yet he appreciates that his agency will appear in a more sophisticated, prestigious fare that appeals to a self-selecting audience. “I like colorful comedies,” he says, “but I prefer films that deal with our life and contain pathos.”

“Having said that,” he adds, “I think it is important what story we will tell the audience. It is of course important to consider how we will convey the message, but it is more urgent crucial to think about the stories we tell, whether in the theater or in the movie. “

In other words, he’s one of those actors who spend so much time reviewing films – how they work, what they mean, why we see them – how he does them. If he’s a movie star, he’s an advanced breed that has unprecedented clout in the industry and uses it to get daring, risky productions on the way. “The hard work,” he smiles, “is more fun.”

That smile – along with his head made of thick, shiny, beautiful hair – would be the only gift for an ignorant passerby that the man is a canvas idol. These two points of striking beauty stand out from what would otherwise be an everyday look and suggest a hint of showbiz glamor that would offset his de-glamourized work attitude towards the job of an actor. It’s a fitting look for a Thespian with everything at his disposal. Song Kang-ho could conquer the world, but he would rather represent the house that he knows he can return to again and again.

With unlimited potential and targeted channeled ambitions, Song is exactly where he is as this year’s de facto ambassador for a lively streak of Asian cinema. Even as a star, he is happy to be able to handle the second billing for the projects himself. “A Korean film like Parasite that the international audience connects with and that I can communicate with,” he says. “I think that’s the right way for me.”