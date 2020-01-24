‘Song of Names’ a musical elegy to Holocaust

MOVIE REVIEW

“THE SONG OF NAMUR”

Rated PG-13. At Kendall Square Cinema.

Grade B

A holocaust drama presented both as a search for a missing person and a search for a sacred musical composition (a very special Kaddish), “The Song of Names” is certainly a unique addition to the canon of films on this endlessly fertile, as well as frightening topic.

Tim Roth is an Englishman obsessed in the 1980s with finding his childhood friend and surrogate mother Dovidl Rapaport (Johan-Hauer King as an adolescent, Clive Owen as an adult). Dovidl is a Dickensian deceiver and irreligious orphan of the storm, as well as a prodigy, thanks to his father in Warsaw musician.

Screenwriter Jeffrey Caine (‘The Constant Gardener’) skilfully weaves the story from the early 1950s with his counterpart from the 80s. But sometimes threads slip out of his hands. French-Canadian director Francois Girard has previously talked in music-related stories with “The Red Violin” and “Thirty-three short films about Glenn Gould.” The Canadian composer Howard Shore from “Lord of the Rings” and the work of David Cronenberg make a major contribution here.

Dovidl comes from the Jewish community of Warsaw, who had a Jewish ghetto before his men, women, and children were sent to the Nazi death camps. The young well-to-do English musician Martin initially seems to have little in common with the street hedgehog-like Dovidl, except for a talent for the violin – with Dovidl that is much more than a furious Martin – and a shared interest in Martin’s girlfriend Helen (Marina) Hambro as an adolescent, Catherine McCormack as an adult).

At his expense, music lover Martin’s father arranges a Dovidl concert and is almost ruined when the troubled and rebellious adolescent does not appear. What happened that night is part of the mystery of the film, which is not so hard to distinguish. Such as ‘The Red Violin’, a rare violin, a Gagliano, in the film. We hear about Dovidl ‘going home to play a song for the ashes’, which he ultimately does.

In one of the most powerful scenes of the film, the adult Dovidl renounces the Torah, the Talmud, and sends garments in a rejection of the fate that met all the other members of his family. In many ways ‘The Song of Names’ is a film about a man who is mentally missing and does not want to be found. Do we have the right to find him?

(“The Song of Names” contains blasphemy, adult themes, and scenes of deep sorrow.)