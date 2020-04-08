Song Seung Heon And Seo Ji Hye Meet On The Beach On Jeju Island In The New MBC Drama

Upcoming MBC drama “Are We Eating Dinner?” released the new sequel to Song Seung Heon and Seo Ji Hye on Jeju Island.

Based on a webpage of the same name, “Do We Have Dinner?” tells about love men and women who had developed the seat of romance after experiencing concerned. Through eating together, we develop the ability to feel emotional and to start looking for love instead of food.

Song Seung Heon Kim Hae-kyung plays, psychiatrists and psychologists intelligent foods that analyzes them by eating. Seo Ji Hye takes on the role of Woo Do Hee, the PD (director of production) for 2N BOX webcast, which is not good, bright, and popular among friends.

In a new place, Song Seung Heon and Seo Ji Hye have been to Gimnyeong Beach in Jeju Island. The skies are cloudless in the sky, and the sea of ​​colors, white waves, and dark basalt make it a spectacular sight. Song Seung Heon coming on the beach with a suitcase in hand, and it seemed that she find someone else. On the other hand, Seo Ji Hye approaches the sea and stands on a rock with a blank look on her face.

Both characters are traumatized by their first love. As a result, Kim Hae Kyung desperately tightened up her relationship while Woo Do Hee was having another break-up. Wishing to high chemical between Kim Hae Kyung Woo and Hee Do not be a person who likes to eat for people who like a lover.

“Are We Eating Dinner?” will begin in May as “365: Repeat the Year.”

