Song Seung Heon confirmed to star in MBC drama adaptation of Hit Webtoon

Song Seung Heon will officially star in an upcoming MBC drama!

On February 6, MBC confirmed that the actor would star in his new miniseries from Monday to Tuesday “Shall We Eat Dinner Together?” (Working title), which should be released in May.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Shall We Eat Dinner Together?” Will tell the love story of a man and a woman who became jaded by romance after experiencing painful tears. By eating together, they eventually regain their ability to feel emotions and begin to find love over food.

The drama will be directed by director (PD) Go Jae Hyun, who worked with Song Seung Heon on his previous dramas “The Player” and “Black”, while the screenplay will be written by Park Jae Bum, the author behind hit drama “The Burning Priest.”

Song Seung Heon will play the role of psychiatrist and food psychologist Kim Hae Kyung, who analyzes people by watching them eat and uses the rare practice of treating patients with food and meals. Although he is gentle and moderate when treating his patients, he is brutally honest when it comes to criticizing food.

Last month, actress Seo Ji Hye was confirmed to be in talks to star in the female lead.

